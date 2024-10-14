Sports betting roundup: Week 6 of the NFL season was all about the favorites

Week 6 of the NFL season was all about the favorites. The six teams that received the most number of bets at the BetMGM sportsbook all covered. Those teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans. Road favorites went 8-0 overall against the spread. That trend didn’t happen in college football on Saturday. The three most bet teams all failed to cover. The Los Angeles Dodgers blew out the New York Mets 9-0 in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series. Los Angeles brought in just 36% of the bets and 42% of the money.

