Sports betting roundup: USC’s win over LSU was only Top 25 upset. PSU romp of WVU surprised bettors

Week 1 of the college football season is mostly in the books, and what a week it was. Sunday night’s Modelo Kickoff Classic in Las Vegas, where No. 23 Southern California outscored No. 13 LSU 14-3 in the fourth quarter for a 27-20 victory, was the only true upset in AP Top 25 action. LSU opened as 6 1/2-point favorites but closed as 4-point favorites. At the BetMGM online sportsbook, 64% of the bets and 66% of the money came in on the Tigers. Penn State blowing out West Virginia, 34-12, was a surprise to bettors. West Virginia was a 7 1/2-point underdog and the second-most bet team in terms of bets and money on Saturday.

