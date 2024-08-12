Sports betting roundup: US men’s, women’s basketball dominated betting at BetMGM sportsbook

The Summer Olympics wrapped up over the weekend in Paris. Two of the bigger events at BetMGM sportsbook were the gold medal games for both men’s and women’s basketball — both featuring Team USA vs. France. Saturday was the men’s final, where Team USA beat France 98-87. Steph Curry led the way with 24 points, all coming on 3-pointers. And in the women’s final on Sunday, Team USA beat France 67-66. It was their eighth consecutive gold medal — dating back to the 1996 Games. A’ja Wilson paced Team USA with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.