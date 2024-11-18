Sports betting roundup: Underdogs are back in both college football and the NFL

The underdogs were back in both college football and the NFL over the weekend. Several teams that were very popular among bettors lost on Saturday, and the NFL was roughly the same on Sunday. Four teams that received more than 70% of the bets failed to cover the spread on Saturday, highlighted by Oregon (-13.5 at Wisconsin). While Oregon came back to win the game 16-13, they didn’t cover. The other three teams were Louisville (-20.5 at Stanford), Tennessee (+9.5 at Georgia) and Notre Dame (-22.5 against Virginia). In the NFL, two of the three most bet teams in terms of money did not cover the spread.

