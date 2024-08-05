Sports betting roundup: U.S. men’s basketball team keeps winning, but not always covering the spread

The U.S. men’s basketball team is winning at the Paris Olympics but not always covering the spread. The Americans beat Puerto Rico 104-83 on Saturday to finish pool play but failed to cover the 36.5-point spread. At the BetMGM online sportsbook, 64% of the money was on Team USA to cover. The team went a perfect 3-0 in pool play but was 1-2 against the spread. The U.S. team will next take on Brazil in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Scottie Scheffler came from four shots back entering the final round to win the gold medal in men’s golf.

