Sports betting roundup: The underdogs respond in both the NFL and college football

After a few weeks of the favorites dominating, the past weekend was all about the underdogs in both college football and the NFL. Several top college teams were upset and NFL underdogs went 10-3 against the spread, including several outright wins. The three most bet college teams in terms of tickets all failed to cover the spread: Georgia at Mississippi, LSU against Alabama, and Indiana against Michigan. Georgia and LSU lost straight up. Two of the three most bet NFL teams in terms of money did not cover the spread: the Lions at the Texans and the 49ers at the Buccaneers.

