Sports betting roundup: The underdogs are still upsetting the odds in the NFL
The underdogs are still upsetting the odds in NFL betting through the fourth week of the season. Going into the two Monday night games in the NFL, underdogs have gone 9-4-1 against the spread this week at the BetMGM online sportsbook. And then there’s Week 5 of college football, the WNBA playoffs, the Presidents Cup and the baseball regular season coming to an end to provide more entertainment. Only two of the five most-bet players to score an anytime touchdown managed to get in the end zone on Sunday — Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kyren Williams.
