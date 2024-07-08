Sports betting roundup: The Dodgers currently have the best odds to win the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best odds to win the World Series at +310 at the BetMGM online sportsbook with baseball’s All-Star Game quickly approaching and the regular season surpassing the midway point. The Dodgers are 55-36 and have a 7.5-game lead in the NL West. The Philadelphia Phillies have the second-best odds at +500. The New York Yankees have the best odds to win the World Series in the American League at +600. Bronny James made his NBA Summer League debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday but did not hit the over on many of his prop bets.

