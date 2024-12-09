Sports betting roundup: Some upsets and surprising results in football over the weekend

Championship week in college football has ended, and only Monday Night Football remains in Week 14 of the NFL. There were some upsets on Saturday, which factored into the College Football Playoff field, while the NFL also had a few surprising results. Oregon in the Big Ten championship took in the most bets and money of any team on Saturday. The Ducks defeated Penn State 45-37. Miami’s six-point win in overtime against the New York Jets ended up being a push because the Dolphins entered the game as a six-point favorite. The Mets improved to +700 to win the World Series.

