Sports betting roundup: Scottie Scheffler was a popular pick at the Masters, and then he won
Scottie Scheffler was the most popular golfer at BetMGM Sportsbook going into the Masters and he came through by winning the tournament by four shots. Scheffler is the world’s top-ranked golfer and he earned his second title in three years at Augusta National on Sunday and won his fourth straight start overall. He entered the week as the pre-tournament favorite at +500 and played solid all week before pulling away in the final round with a 4-under 68. He entered the final day with a one-shot lead. Ludvig Aberg was the runner-up in what was his debut at the Masters.
