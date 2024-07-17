Sports betting roundup: Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the British Open

By RYAN HANNABLE of BetMGM Sportsbook The Associated Press
Scottie Scheffler of the United States watches his approach shot into the 11th hole during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Morrison]

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the British Open at +500 at the BetMGM online sportsbook. The Open gets underway early Thursday at Royal Troon. Rory McIlroy has the second-best odds to win at +800. As of Wednesday, Scheffler is pulling in a massive amount of money (23.7%) on the most tickets (14.3%). McIlroy is bringing in the second-highest money (9.4%) on the second-most tickets (7.9%). And Tiger Woods is always a popular betting pick, regardless of his form. The 48-year-old is +20000 to win but is still taking in the 12th-most tickets (1.9%) and 1.5% of the money.

