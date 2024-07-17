Sports betting roundup: Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the British Open

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has the best odds to win the British Open at +500 at the BetMGM online sportsbook. The Open gets underway early Thursday at Royal Troon. Rory McIlroy has the second-best odds to win at +800. As of Wednesday, Scheffler is pulling in a massive amount of money (23.7%) on the most tickets (14.3%). McIlroy is bringing in the second-highest money (9.4%) on the second-most tickets (7.9%). And Tiger Woods is always a popular betting pick, regardless of his form. The 48-year-old is +20000 to win but is still taking in the 12th-most tickets (1.9%) and 1.5% of the money.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.