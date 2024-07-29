Sports betting roundup: Player prop bets hit at the Olympics when the U.S. beat Serbia

By RYAN HANNABLE of BetMGM Sportsbook The Associated Press
Kevin Durant, right, of the United States, passes the ball as he heads out of bounds while under pressure from Marko Guduric, of Serbia, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

The Paris Olympics have started and five of the most-bet player props for the opening U.S. men’s basketball game hit at the BetMGM online sportsbook. The Americans beat Serbia 110-84 on Sunday. Kevin Durant led the way with 23 points, including going 5-for-5 from 3-point range. LeBron James added 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Nikola Jokić led Serbia with 20 points. In women’s soccer, the United States beat Germany 4-1 to reach the Olympic quarterfinals. The Americans closed +125 to win the game and took in a massive 81% of the money.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.