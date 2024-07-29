Sports betting roundup: Player prop bets hit at the Olympics when the U.S. beat Serbia

The Paris Olympics have started and five of the most-bet player props for the opening U.S. men’s basketball game hit at the BetMGM online sportsbook. The Americans beat Serbia 110-84 on Sunday. Kevin Durant led the way with 23 points, including going 5-for-5 from 3-point range. LeBron James added 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Nikola Jokić led Serbia with 20 points. In women’s soccer, the United States beat Germany 4-1 to reach the Olympic quarterfinals. The Americans closed +125 to win the game and took in a massive 81% of the money.

