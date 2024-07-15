Sports betting roundup: Pete Alonso has best odds to win MLB’s Home Run Derby on BetMGM Sportsbook

The Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments concluded with some exciting championship games. Spain beat England 2-1 on Sunday to win the Euro 2024 championship. Mikel Oyarzabal’s goal in the 86th minute proved to be the game-winner. It was Spain’s fourth European Championship, which is the most all time. Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title, as they took down Columbia 1-0. Lautaro Martínez’s 112th-minute goal was the game-winner. Here’s a look at the betting numbers provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

