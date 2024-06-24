Sports betting roundup: Panthers favored to win Game 7 against Oilers at BetMGM

The Florida Panthers enter Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers -110 to win at BetMGM online sportsbook. The Panthers will look to avoid becoming the fourth team in NHL playoff history to lose a series after leading 3-0. The last team to do it was the San Jose Sharks in 2014, when the Los Angeles Kings came back to beat them in the first round. It has happened once in the Stanley Cup Final, when the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings in 1942. The Panthers opened the series -125 to win and jumped all the way to -3000 after going up 3-0.

