Sports betting roundup: Opening week of NFL season sees some big performances and some upsets

The first three days of the NFL season saw plenty of big performances and some upsets. In one of the most exciting games of the week, the Detroit Lions beat the Los Angeles Rams 36-30 in overtime on Sunday Night Football. For Lions backers at the BetMGM online sportsbook, it was fortunate that Detroit won the overtime coin toss, leading to David Montgomery’s touchdown on the opening possession for the victory. The season, and NFL betting, opened on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs beats the Baltimore Ravens 27-20. There is one game left in Week 1, on Monday when the New York Jets face the San Francisco 49ers.

