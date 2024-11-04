Sports betting roundup: NFL and college football were all about the favorites

The past weekend of football was all about the favorites. The favored teams went 13-1 straight up and 10-4 against the spread in the NFL. In college football, the three most teams bet at the BetMGM Sportsbook in terms of number of bets and money all won and covered. All three were favorites. The biggest upset in the NFL was the Carolina Panthers coming from behind to beat the New Orleans Saints 23-22. Odds for the 2025 World Series have been released. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best odds at +400, while the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees are next at +800.

