Sports betting roundup: NBA, NHL playoffs rolling on; NFL rookie of the year odds set

The NBA and NHL playoffs are nearing the end of their first-round series, and 76ers-Knicks has been among the most entertaining so far. The Knicks lead the series 3-1, but all games have been decided by fewer than 12 points, including two by fewer than six points. 76ers big man Joel Embiid scored 50 points in Game 3, and then Knicks guard Jalen Brunson nearly matched him with a Knicks playoff-record 47 points in Game 4. In the NHL, the Rangers made quick work of the Capitals with a four-game sweep ending Sunday night. Three of the four games were decided by two or more goals.

