Sports betting roundup: Low scoring in NFL preseason means unders are hitting

The NFL preseason is in full swing, wrapping up its second week of action Sunday night. While the regular season is still a few weeks away, there are still plenty of storylines and betting opportunities in the preseason. Every team will play its final game over the next week and then prepare for Week 1, which kicks off Sept. 5 with the Chiefs and Ravens from Kansas City. Unders are 26-7 in NFL preseason games to this point in the schedule, including going 2-0 on Sunday. That’s a 78% success rate for the under.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.