Sports betting roundup: Jaylen Brown’s late layup in NBA Finals leads to payout for some

Some bettors got a big boost when Jaylen Brown’s layup with 29 seconds remaining in Game 2 of the NBA Finals gave the Boston Celtics a seven-point victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Those were the final points in Boston’s 105-98 win and gave the Celtics a 2-0 lead in the series. The spread at BetMGM Sportsbook opened with the Celtics favored by 7.5 points but closed at 6.5 points. The basket gave the win to bettors who had -6.5, but those who put their money at -7.5 lost. The Florida Panthers won Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final and lead the Edmonton Oilers 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

