Sports betting roundup: Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary touchdown pass impacts bettors

There were plenty of upsets and some thrilling finishes in Week 8 of the NFL season, including Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary touchdown pass as time expired to give the Washington Commanders a win over the Chicago Bears. The three most bet teams in terms of money did not cover the spread. The Baltimore Ravens lost outright to the Cleveland Browns, the Green Bay Packers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars by only three points, and the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Cincinnati Bengals. With a 2-0 lead in the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now -450 to win the title. The New York Yankees are +340.

