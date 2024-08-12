Sports betting roundup: Georgia has best national title odds, but Ohio State is top pick at BetMGM

The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll was released for the first time this season Monday and lined up almost perfectly when comparing it with BetMGM online sportsbook’s season-long college football odds. Georgia came in at No. 1 and has the best odds to win the national championship at +300. Ohio State is No. 2 and is a close second on the odds board at +325. Numbers three through five are Oregon at +700, Texas at +800 and Alabama at +1500. No. 9 Michigan, the defending national champion, is at +2500, which are the ninth-shortest odds.

