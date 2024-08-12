Sports betting roundup: Georgia has best national title odds, but Ohio State is top pick at BetMGM

By RYAN HANNABLE of BetMGM Sportsbook The Associated Press
FILE - Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown passes against Missouri during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Ohio State opened camp on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, with the usual towering expectations but also a heavy sense of urgency built up over the three consecutive seasons blown up by losses to Michigan. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

The Associated Press Top 25 preseason college football poll was released for the first time this season Monday and lined up almost perfectly when comparing it with BetMGM online sportsbook’s season-long college football odds. Georgia came in at No. 1 and has the best odds to win the national championship at +300. Ohio State is No. 2 and is a close second on the odds board at +325. Numbers three through five are Oregon at +700, Texas at +800 and Alabama at +1500. No. 9 Michigan, the defending national champion, is at +2500, which are the ninth-shortest odds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.