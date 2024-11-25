Sports betting roundup: Football week produces upsets in college and late deciders in NFL

From college football upsets on Saturday to last-minute deciders in the NFL on Sunday, it was quite a week. The Detroit Lions (-7.5 at the Indianapolis Colts), the Green Bay Packers (-5.5 vs. the San Francisco 49ers) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6 at the New York Giants) were the three most bet teams in terms of money and all three won and covered. The biggest upset in college football was No. 7 Alabama being blown out by Oklahoma 24-3. Alabama entered the game 13.5-point favorites and saw 84% of the bets and 81% of the money. Another upset on Saturday was Colorado losing to Kansas 37-21.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.