Sports betting roundup: Football week produces upsets in college and late deciders in NFL

By RYAN HANNABLE of BetMGM Sportsbook The Associated Press
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

From college football upsets on Saturday to last-minute deciders in the NFL on Sunday, it was quite a week. The Detroit Lions (-7.5 at the Indianapolis Colts), the Green Bay Packers (-5.5 vs. the San Francisco 49ers) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6 at the New York Giants) were the three most bet teams in terms of money and all three won and covered. The biggest upset in college football was No. 7 Alabama being blown out by Oklahoma 24-3. Alabama entered the game 13.5-point favorites and saw 84% of the bets and 81% of the money. Another upset on Saturday was Colorado losing to Kansas 37-21.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.