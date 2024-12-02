Sports betting roundup: Football on Thanksgiving weekend doesn’t disappoint

The football on Thanksgiving weekend didn’t disappoint. The NFL saw favorites go 9-2 straight up on Sunday, and the teams with the most bets cover the spread. The four most bet on teams in terms of bets all covered the spread: Seattle (-1) vs. New York Jets, Buffalos (-6) vs. San Francisco, Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at New Orleans and Houston (-3.5) at Jacksonville. Although there were upsets in college football, the teams that saw the most bets covered the spread for the most part. The six-most-bet teams in terms of bets all covered, including Indiana (-28.5) vs. Purdue, South Carolina (+2.5) at Clemson and Arizona State (-8.5) at Arizona.

