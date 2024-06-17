Sports betting roundup: DeChambeau takes home US Open trophy, Celtics favored to win Game 5

Bryson DeChambeau entered the U.S. Open with the fourth-shortest odds to win at BetMGM online sportsbook, taking in the second-most tickets, the second-most money and, eventually, taking home the silver trophy. DeChambeau got up-and-down from a bunker on the 72nd hole to save par and finish at 6 under, one shot better than Rory McIlroy. In the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics still lead the Dallas Mavericks 3-1 despite losing Game 4 by 38 points and have a chance to end the series at home. Boston is -3000 to win the series. The Celtics are favored by 6.5 points in Game 5.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.