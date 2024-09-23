Sports betting roundup: College football, NFL, WNBA provide plenty of excitement
Exciting games in college football, another slate of games in the NFL, the start of the WNBA playoffs and baseball nearing the end of its season all made for a big week in sports betting. In NFL betting, like in Week 2, there were a number of upsets, including to some of the most-bet teams at the BetMGM online sportsbook. On Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs hung on to beat the Falcons 22-17. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever opened the WNBA playoffs at Connecticut, losing 93-69. With one week left in the regular season, the Dodgers (+325) are still the favorites to win the World Series.
