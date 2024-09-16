Sports betting roundup: Close games and upsets highlight Week 2 of the NFL season

A crazy Week 2 in the NFL was highlighted by a number of close games coming down to the final seconds and a few big upsets along the way. Going into Monday Night Football, favorites at the BetMGM online sportsbook went 8-7 straight up but 5-9-1 against the spread. Road teams had a good week, going 10-4-1 against the spread. Through the first two weeks, underdogs of six or more points are 8-0 against the spread. The college football slate was pretty standard, with the top teams winning. With a few weeks left in baseball’s regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.