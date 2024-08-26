Sports betting roundup: Chiefs open NFL season next week with the best odds to win the Super Bowl

The NFL preseason is officially over and the next game on the schedule is the season opener between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens in Kansas City on Sept. 5. That will be a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game. Kansas City has the best Super Bowl odds for this season at the BetMGM online sportsbook at +500. The San Francisco 49ers follow at +600 with Baltimore at +1000. Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship after being +10000 going into the tournament. The Los Angeles Dodgers still have the best odds to win the World Series at +350.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.