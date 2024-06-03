Sports betting roundup: Celtics open as NBA Finals favorites, Panthers narrow picks for Stanley Cup

The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final matchups are set. The Dallas Mavericks will play the Boston Celtics in the NBA, and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers in the NHL. The NBA Finals will start on Thursday, and the Stanley Cup Final will start on Saturday. Florida has never won a Stanley Cup, while Edmonton has won five, but the last came in 1990. Boston is looking to win its 18th NBA championship, which would be the most in NBA history. Meanwhile, Dallas has one NBA championship, back in 2011. At the BetMGM Sportsbook, the Celtics are -225 to win the series, while the Panthers are favored to win their series, but only at -125.

