Sports betting roundup: Bettors winning big with Over bets on NBA conference finals
The NBA’s Eastern and Western Conference finals could soon be over. Going into Monday, the Boston Celtics lead the Indiana Pacers 3-0 in the East while the Dallas Mavericks are up 3-0 over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West. The wins and losses aren’t the only thing one-sided. So are Overs. The Over has hit in all six games of the Eastern and Western Conference finals. The public has been taking advantage. For example, in Sunday’s Game 3 between the Mavericks and Timberwolves, 84% of the bets and 83% of the money was on the Over at the BetMGM Sportsbook.
