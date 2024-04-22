Sports betting roundup: Bettors get in on the action as NBA and NHL playoffs start

It’s officially playoff time in the NBA and NHL and bettors around the country jumped right into the action. Home teams dominated in both leagues. In the NBA’s eight Game 1s, home teams went 7-1 against the spread, with all home teams winning. Oklahoma City was the only team not to cover. The Thunder were 8.5-point favorites and needed a late rally to beat New Orleans 94-92. The Bucks and Clippers won as home underdogs. In the NHL’s six Game 1s over the weekend, the home teams went 6-0. In each game, the home team received the most tickets and the most money for moneyline bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

