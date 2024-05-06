Sports betting roundup: Betting the under works in hockey Game 7s while basketball goes over

The NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing and betting the under in hockey paid off this weekend at BetMGM Sportsbook while most of the money in basketball was on the over in the final game of the first round. Both sports are now headed to the second round with eight teams remaining in each. There were two Game 7s in the NHL and both the under bets hit. The under bets are 43-26-9 in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs since 2005. The Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic in the NBA’s lone Game 7 and the over bet was a winner. Eighty percent of the money was on the over.

