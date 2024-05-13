Sports betting roundup: Betting odds fluctuate in back-and-forth NBA playoffs

The back-and-forth action in the NBA playoffs has seen plenty of swings in betting odds at BetMGM Sportsbook. After only one Game 7 in the first round, the second round has been more exciting. The Minnesota Timberwolves took both games in Denver but dropped the next two at home, tying the series at 2-2 heading into Tuesday’s Game 5. In the other Western Conference series, Oklahoma City won Game 1 but Dallas took the next two ahead of Monday’s Game 4. The New York Knicks won the first two games at home in the Eastern Conference but dropped the next two on the road in Indiana.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.