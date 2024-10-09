Sports betting: Prop bets have been in demand as the NFL season rolls along

By RYAN HANNABLE of BetMGM Sportsbook The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with football as New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) tries to tackle during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

Prop bets have been in demand as the NFL season rolls along. One popular prop bet option is anytime touchdown scorer, meaning if that player scores a touchdown at any time, the bet wins. The top running backs for this week include Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks, Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons and David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions. The top wide receivers on the list include Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, Zay Flowers of the Baltimore Ravens and DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears.

