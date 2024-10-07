Sports betting: Oilers start NHL season with the best odds to win the Stanley Cup

The NHL season will get underway fully on Tuesday night. The Florida Panthers are looking to become the 19th team in history to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years. Going into the season at the BetMGM sportsbook, the Edmonton Oilers have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup at +800. The Panthers have the second-best odds at +900. Other popular betting teams include the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers. Connor McDavid has the best odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy as MVP at +150. He’s taking in a massive 60% of the money on 17.3% of the bets.

