Sports betting: NFL players who are likely to score a touchdown in Week 9

It’s Week 9 of the NFL season and there are several marquee matchups this week. But if betting moneylines, spreads and over unders aren’t your thing, the anytime touchdown prop bet is an excellent alternative. The Texans are down Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs at wide receiver, so expect a heavy rushing attack against the Jets on Thursday night. That means Joe Mixon might hit paydirt. For wide receivers, the Colts’ Josh Downs might be a good bet to score.

