Sports betting: Injuries could mean lesser-known players score touchdowns this week

By RYAN HANNABLE of BetMGM Sportsbook The Associated Press
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, center right, runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams, center left, defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

While Week 2 in the NFL saw plenty of excitement, it also saw many key playmakers pick up injuries that, in some cases, will keep them out for several weeks. In NFL betting, one prop bet option is anytime touchdown scorer, meaning if that player scores a touchdown at any time, the bet wins. With all the injuries, don’t be surprised to see some lesser-known players score in Week 3. Some players who may end up finding the end zone include running backs Rhamondre Stevenson of the Patriots, De’Von Achane of the Dolphins and Derrick Henry of the Ravens.

