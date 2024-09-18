Sports betting: Injuries could mean lesser-known players score touchdowns this week

While Week 2 in the NFL saw plenty of excitement, it also saw many key playmakers pick up injuries that, in some cases, will keep them out for several weeks. In NFL betting, one prop bet option is anytime touchdown scorer, meaning if that player scores a touchdown at any time, the bet wins. With all the injuries, don’t be surprised to see some lesser-known players score in Week 3. Some players who may end up finding the end zone include running backs Rhamondre Stevenson of the Patriots, De’Von Achane of the Dolphins and Derrick Henry of the Ravens.

