Sports betting: Even as a heavy favorite, Scottie Scheffler is a popular bet at the US Open

With five wins in his last eight starts, including the Masters and three PGA Tour signature events, Scottie Scheffler is a massive favorite (+300) entering this week’s U.S. Open. Even with exceptionally short odds, it isn’t stopping bettors at BetMGM Sportsbook. As of Wednesday, Scheffler was drawing a massive 44.7% of the money and 24.2% of the tickets for outright winner bets. Pinehurst No. 2 is hosting the event for the fourth time and first since 2014, when Martin Kaymer was the winner at 9-under, eight shots better than Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.