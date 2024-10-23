Sports betting: Dodgers slightly favored against the Yankees in the World Series

The World Series opens Friday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers slightly favored against the New York Yankees. The Dodgers are listed at -135 at the BetMGM Sportsbook, while the Yankees are -110. Dodgers great Shohei Ohtani is arguably the face of Major League Baseball, while Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is one of the best players in the game. The Yankees and Dodgers are two of the most storied franchises in baseball. New York has won 27 World Series titles, most recently in 2009. The Dodgers have won the title seven times, most recently in 2020. This is the 12th time these two teams have met in the World Series.

