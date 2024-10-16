Sports betting: Commanders provide two good bets to score, Brian Robinson Jr. and Terry McLaurin

Plenty of touchdowns were scored during Week 6 of the NFL season and plenty more are expected this week. Some of the players with the best odds to score in Week 7 games include running backs Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders and Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks. Wide receivers expected to be among the touchdown scorers include Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos, Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders and Diontae Johnson of the Carolina Panthers.

