Sports betting: Celtics favored to repeat as NBA champions, Tatum favored for MVP award

The Boston Celtics dominated last season and they’re the favorites to repeat as NBA champions. The Celtics finished the regular season with the best record in the league and raced through the playoffs before defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. The Celtics are favored to win again this season at the BetMGM sportsbook with by far the best odds at +325. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has the best odds to win the MVP award at +800. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is next at +900. Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James is one of the most popular players in Rookie of the Year betting.

