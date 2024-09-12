Sports betting: Anytime touchdown scorer is just one of many prop bet options

By RYAN HANNABLE of BetMGM Sportsbook The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

After a thrilling first week of the NFL season, Week 2 has arrived with plenty of good matchups and half the league looking to bounce back after a Week 1 loss. In NFL betting, one prop bet option is anytime touchdown scorer, meaning if that player scores a touchdown at any time, the bet wins.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.