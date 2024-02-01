Sporting KC signs veteran Memo Rodríguez to solidify its midfield for 2024 season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City signed Memo Rodríguez on Thursday to a one-year contract that includes a club option for 2025, giving the club a veteran midfielder after the earlier signings of defender Zorhan Bassong and forward Alenis Vargas. Rodriguez has 34 goals in 227 appearances over eight seasons spent mostly with the MLS-rival Houston Dynamo, where he came up through their academy system. He spent parts of last season with the Los Angeles Galaxy and Austin FC. Sporting KC opens its season in Houston on Feb. 24.

