Sporting KC signs manager Peter Vermes to 5-year extension

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City signed Peter Vermes to a five-year contract extension Wednesday that will keep its longtime manager with the Major League Soccer club through the 2028 season. Vermes is the fourth-winningest coach in MLS history. He will begin his 15th season with the club when it faces the Portland Timbers on Saturday. He’s led Sporting KC to 10 playoff appearances and the 2013 MLS Cup along with three U.S. Open Cup titles, and his four major trophies are one behind Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley for the most in U.S. soccer history.

