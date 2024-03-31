Sporting KC scores three times in second half, beats Toronto 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Rémi Walter and Jake Davis scored seven minutes apart in a three-goal second half as Sporting Kansas picked up where it left off with a 3-1 victory over FC Toronto. It was the first meeting between the clubs in 1,758 days but that didn’t matter to Sporting KC (2-1-3), which improved to 7-0-4 in the last 11 matchups. The length between matches was Sporting KC’s longest against any opponent. Alenis Vargas, a 20-year-old forward, made it 3-0 in the 83rd minute with his first career goal in the third appearance of his rookie season. Toronto (3-2-1) avoided a shutout when Jonathan Osorio took a pass from Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty in the seventh minute of stoppage time and scored his first goal of the season.

