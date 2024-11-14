Sporting KC parts with captain Johnny Russell amid roster overhaul following its losing season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City will not bring back captain Johnny Russell, goalkeeper Tim Melia or defender Andreu Fontas as part of a major roster overhaul that followed the second-worst season in franchise history. The team announced the moves Thursday. They come after the club hired Mike Burns as its sporting director in June. He was brought on after a stint with MLS and 15 seasons with the New England Revolution to help manager Peter Vermes in roster assembly and overseeing the club’s player pathway program. The 34-year-old Russell, whose contract had expired, joined the MLS club in 2018 and appeared in 232 matches, scoring 67 goals with 39 assists. He was made the captain three years ago.

