Sporting KC parts ways with controversial director Gavin Wilkinson after 8 days, fan pushback

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City has agreed to part ways with sporting director Gavin Wilkinson only eight days after hiring him to its front office. Principal owner Michael Illig cited an “impassioned response from our fans” in announcing the move. Wilkinson, the former president and general manager of the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, was fired by the team in 2022 after separate investigations into the club’s handling of coach misconduct. Wilkinson’s name surfaced in the coverup of sexual harassment allegations against former Thorns coach Paul Riley. Illig said the decision shows that Sporting KC respects the views of fans, partners and stakeholders of the team.

