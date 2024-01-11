Sporting KC hires Gavin Wilkinson, ex-Portland boss named in misconduct investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City has hired Gavin Wilkinson for its front office. The MLS club is giving the former Portland Thorns president another opportunity following his 2022 firing after separate investigations into the club’s handling of player and coach misconduct. Longtime Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes will add the title of chief soccer officer. He will oversee Wilkinson, who will take on the title of sporting director and be responsible for player recruitment, roster building, budgeting and technical staff management. Wilkinson’s name surfaced in an independent investigation led by former Attorney General Sally Yates into misconduct and the cover-up of abuse while he was the Thorns’ general manager.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.