Sporting KC defender Ndenbe tore ACL against St. Louis, will miss rest of MLS Cup playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City defender Logan Ndenbe tore the ACL in his right knee in the club’s win over St. Louis City last weekend, sidelining him for the rest of the MLS Cup playoffs and into next season. The team announced the injury Wednesday. Ndenbe sustained it in the 62nd minute of the 2-1 victory over No. 1 seed St. Louis, which sent eighth-seeded Sporting KC into the Western Conference semifinals. The 25-year-old Ndenbe scored goals in both of Sporting KC’s wins in the best-of-three series against St. Louis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.