Sporting KC beats St. Louis 4-1 in best-of-3 opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Ndenbe scored his first goal as a professional to help Sporting Kansas City beat St. Louis 4-1 in a rain-soaked Match 1 of their best-of-3 first-round series in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Kansas City, which scored just three goals in its first 10 games this season and beat San Jose on penalty kicks in the Wild Card game, can advance to the conference semifinals with a win in Match 2 at home on Nov. 5. Rémi Walter scored in the 36th minute to give Sporting KC the lead for good and Gadi Kinda added a goal in the 39th to make it 3-1. Kansas City’s Logan Ndenbe, a 23-year-old defender, opened the scoring in the 27th minute, but Tim Parker answered to make it 1-1 moments later.

