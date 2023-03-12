Sporting KC and LA Galaxy play to scoreless draw

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City still has yet to score a goal this season after a 0-0 draw with the LA Galaxy. Sporting peppered Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond with shots throughout the match, but could not break through. Bond finished with 11 saves. The Galaxy opened their season with a 3-1 loss to Dallas. The team has been playing without Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez because of a preseason hamstring injury.

